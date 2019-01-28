Solari hopeful on Ramos injury ahead of Girona clash

Santiago Solari is hopeful that Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos will be fit to return to action against Girona in the Copa del Rey.

Ramos went off at half-time during Madrid's 4-2 win at Espanyol in LaLiga on Sunday, having sustained a knock in a challenge with Sergio Garcia midway through the opening 45 minutes.

But Solari revealed that his decision to substitute Ramos, who scored Madrid's second with a towering header, and introduce Nacho was a precaution, and is confident that the 32-year-old will be able to feature in Madrid's Copa outing on Wednesday.

"He has a knock and has not been able to continue, but we hope it is a light injury," Solari told a news conference.

"Hopefully he can be ready for the cup this week against Girona."