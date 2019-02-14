Simeone: The road has to continue for Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone pledged his hard work will continue after agreeing to extend his Atletico Madrid contract.

Simeone was reportedly ready to commit his future to the club last year and the news of his fresh deal to 2022 was confirmed on Thursday.

The Argentine has been in charge at Atletico since 2011 and indicated he is not seeking to go anywhere else, despite being regularly linked with former club Inter.

"We are looking forward to a future with great enthusiasm and many challenges," Simeone told the club's website.

"I see work, I see people involved to continue growing, I see hope, I see youth that can make us progress and I know that the four legs of the table remain firm as we have been.

"We will continue on the same line, fans, players, leaders and coaches. This is a very great strength that we have had until today and we are waiting from now on.

"The road has to continue as when we started that night in Malaga, thinking only of Malaga, and now... [next opponents] Rayo Vallecano."

After August's UEFA Super Cup triumph over rivals Real Madrid, Simeone became the most successful head coach in Atletico's history.

During his stay, he has led the capital outfit to seven titles including beating out Madrid and Barcelona to top the LaLiga table in 2013-14.