Setien unsure if he will still be Barcelona coach next month

Quique Setien admitted he was unsure if he would still be in charge of Barcelona for the Champions League next month.

Barcelona slumped to a 2-1 loss to Osasuna on Thursday as Real Madrid clinched their 34th league title.

Lionel Messi said Barca needed to be self-critical and they are due to face Napoli in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, having drawn 1-1 in Italy.

Asked if he would be in the dugout for the delayed return fixture with Gennaro Gattuso's men, Setien replied: "I hope so, but I don't know.

"I agree with Messi on some things, with self-criticism."

While Setien still believes in Barca's chances in the Champions League, he said his future was out of his hands.

"I am the most responsible. I am empowered and energised, of course," he said.

"I am convinced that we are going to be a different team, with a full mental attitude and that we will face the Champions League with the maximum guarantees.

"Until then I can control, the rest I can't control it. I've already lived through these situations."

Since the LaLiga season resumed last month, Barcelona have won just six of 10 games, while Madrid have won all 10 of their matches.

Setien believes Barca have lacked the luck of their rivals, saying: "They have won 10 out of 10 and we have left points.

"Many of those games in which we left points, we deserved them. For example, against Atletico [Madrid] it was a fair draw.

"We have not had the fortune that you have when you win something, that you put everything in, as has happened to our rival. There is no need to apologise, it is simply the facts."