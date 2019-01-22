Reyes returns to Spain with second-tier strugglers Extremadura

Former Arsenal, Real Madrid and Sevilla star Jose Antonio Reyes has returned to Spanish football following a brief spell in China by signing with second-tier strugglers Extremadura.

Reyes left Cordoba for Xinjiang Tianshan in China's League One in June, but after failing to stop them from being relegated to the third level of Chinese football, he swiftly departed.

A former Spain international, 35-year-old Reyes has enjoyed a distinguished career having played for Madrid and Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, Sevilla and Benfica.

He joins Extremadura amid a relegation battle, with the Almendralejo-based side occupying the last relegation spot and two points adrift of safety.