Real Mallorca relegated from LaLiga, Leganes take it to the wire

Real Mallorca have been relegated from LaLiga after a 2-1 home defeat to Europa League-chasing Granada.

Just two wins since the restart left Mallorca – who came up via the Segunda play-offs last season – looking doomed, and defeat on Thursday consigned them to relegation.

Cucho Hernandez had given them a 20th-minute lead with a brilliant solo effort after a counter, but Granada – also promoted last term – levelled on the stroke of half-time through Victor Diaz.

Carlos Fernandez then made it 2-1 with a flicked header past the hour mark, and Mallorca's hopes effectively vanished 10 minutes from time when Aleksandar Sedlar received a straight red card for a poor tackle.

Hernandez was also shown a red card late on, but by that point he had already been substituted.

The final relegation spot will be decided on the last day of the season after Leganes claimed a potentially decisive 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao, which leaves them just a point behind Celta Vigo.

Celta go to relegated Espanyol on Sunday, while Leganes host champions Real Madrid.