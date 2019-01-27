Real Madrid is the past – Morata not worried about Atletico fans' criticism

Alvaro Morata insists criticism from Atletico Madrid fans about his Real Madrid past is "normal" as he closes in on a move to his former club's bitter rivals from Chelsea.

Morata is expected to complete an initial 18-month loan move to Atletico – who will have a purchase option – imminently, with the Spain international arriving in Madrid on Saturday.

He left Los Blancos in 2017 for Chelsea and, although he started well at Stamford Bridge, the past year has been difficult for the striker.

A return to Spain looked likely this month and, after Sevilla bowed out of the race early on, Atletico have had a clean run to sign the striker who was a part of the club's academy as a child, before his Real Madrid days.

Some supporters are not keen on the idea of Morata playing for Atletico, with a section of the crowd in Saturday's 2-0 win over Getafe chanting 'less Morata and more Borja Garces', but the 26-year-old is calm about the situation.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, Morata said: "I'm happy to be in Madrid, I've been waiting for many days.

"I'm super happy and I want everything to be finalised, to start and train with my colleagues.

"The people who have always been with me know how I feel today, how the last days have been.

"It's normal for people to have their thoughts [about playing for Atletico after Real Madrid], I know what I can do.

"I started playing at Atletico. People who know where I come from, they know my history and what this means to me. The past is the past, I am proud of that."

Morata is expected to have a medical on Sunday and his Atletico debut could come at Real Betis on February 3.