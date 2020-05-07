Rakitic 'very happy' at Barcelona despite Sevilla links

Ivan Rakitic insists he is "very happy" at Barcelona and is paying little attention to transfer speculation as he prepares to see out his contract at Camp Nou.

Midfielder Rakitic has a deal running to June 2021, but he has been persistently linked with moves away from the Blaugrana.

The Croatia star was said to be a potential makeweight in offers for Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, while former club Sevilla are reported to be interested in a reunion.

But Rakitic says he has grown accustomed to the constant scrutiny at Barca and remains focused on life with the LaLiga leaders.

"I've got used to it a bit," he told Sky Sport in Germany. "I've been here six years now, so I've had six years of this sort of thing.

"I have to try to understand it, to remember that football is not just a sport. There is a bit more to it. We know that, we have to try to understand it, you have a laugh about it sometimes.

"The main thing is that I feel good and I am getting good feedback from the head coach and the club.

"I've still got a contract. When I sign a contract, I always intend to fulfil it, and if that cannot happen for any reason, then we'll sit down together and talk about it.

"But for the moment, I am very happy here and I am thinking about other stuff."

Rakitic, who has also previously turned out for Basel and Schalke, joined Barca from Sevilla ahead of the 2014-15 season.

He ended that campaign with a goal in their Champions League final success against Juventus and has helped Barca to four LaLiga titles.

Quique Setien's side are on course for another triumph this term, leading rivals Real Madrid by two points at the summit.