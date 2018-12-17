Lionel Messi is the best, says Amor

Lionel Messi is the "best" following his hat-trick in Barcelona's rout of Levante, according to director Guillermo Amor.

It was the Messi show on Sunday as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored three goals and set up two others in Barca's 5-0 LaLiga demolition of Levante.

Messi – who teed up Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique to help Barca restore their three-point lead atop the table – has 14 goals and 10 assists this season, with the superstar the first player in Europe's top five leagues to reach double figures for both in 2018-19.

Discussing Messi's performance afterwards, Barca great Amor said: "Leo doesn't give up, he plays like that because he is the best.

"He's very professional and serious, he doesn't settle for second best and tries to improve on his previous match."

Messi's treble took him to 50 strikes for the calendar year for club and country, the eighth time he has managed such a feat in the last nine years.

The comprehensive victory was also Messi's 323rd in LaLiga for Barca, taking him one above former club-record holder Xavi.

Amor added: "He is the difference maker."

Messi and Barca team-mate Suarez have scored 25 goals in LaLiga this season, one more than each of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

"Two players [Messi and Suarez] who have started very well, they are two goal scorers and they also assist," Amor continued.