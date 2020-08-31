La Liga fixtures: Madrid have early chance to steal march in title race

Real Madrid's defence of their LaLiga title will be delayed slightly, but they will not have to wait long to face their Clasico rivals.

Los Blancos dethroned Barcelona to win LaLiga following the resumption of the 2019-20 season after the coronavirus-enforced hiatus.

Because of their involvement in the Champions League in August, Madrid's fixture with Getafe - scheduled for matchday one - will not take place until an appropriate date in February or March.

Zinedine Zidane's men will instead travel to Real Sociedad for a tricky opening clash, with the first Clasico coming just over a month later at Camp Nou as Madrid are provided with an early opportunity to steal a march in the title race.

The return fixture between Madrid and Ronald Koeman's Barca is scheduled for April 11 and could potentially be decisive in the fight for the championship.

Real Madrid's fixtures in full:

September 20 - Real Sociedad v Real Madrid

September 27 - Real Betis v Real Madrid

September 30 - Real Madrid v Real Valladolid

October 4 - Levante v Real Madrid

October 18 - Real Madrid v Cadiz

October 25 - Barcelona v Real Madrid

November 1 - Real Madrid v Huesca

November 8 - Valencia v Real Madrid

November 22 - Villarreal v Real Madrid

November 29 - Real Madrid v Deportivo Alaves

December 6 - Sevilla v Real Madrid

December 13 - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid

December 20 - Eibar v Real Madrid

December 23 - Real Madrid v Granada

December 30 - Elche v Real Madrid

January 3 - Real Madrid v Celta Vigo

January 10 - Osasuna v Real Madrid

January 20 - Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao

January 24 - Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid

January 31 - Real Madrid v Levante

February 7 - Huesca v Real Madrid

February 14 - Real Madrid v Valencia

February 21 - Real Valladolid v Real Madrid

February 28 - Real Madrid v Real Sociedad

March 7 - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid

March 14 - Real Madrid v Elche

March 21 - Celta Vigo v Real Madrid

April 4 - Real Madrid v Eibar

April 11 - Real Madrid v Barcelona

April 21 - Cadiz v Real Madrid

April 25 - Real Madrid v Real Betis

April 28 - Getafe v Real Madrid

May 2 - Real Madrid v Osasuna

May 9 - Real Madrid v Sevilla

May 12 - Granada v Real Madrid

May 16 - Atletic Bilbao v Real Madrid

May 23 - Real Madrid v Villarreal

TBC - Real Madrid v Getafe