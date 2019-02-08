Isco: I'm not getting same opportunities as Madrid team-mates

Out-of-favour Real Madrid midfielder Isco vented his frustration over a lack of chances under Santiago Solari, claiming he is not receiving the same opportunities as his team-mates.

Isco has been frozen out by head coach Solari, with the Spain international yet to start a LaLiga match since Julen Lopetegui was sacked in October.

The 26-year-old – linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu – was an unused substitute in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Barcelona in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie.

Former Madrid midfielder Ruben de la Red said the club do not wait for anyone and Isco must perform to the standards of his team-mates, drawing a response from the Spaniard on Twitter.

"I completely agree with De la Red, but when you are not getting the same opportunities as your team-mates, that changes things…," Isco wrote via social media on Thursday.

"Despite that, I'm continuing to work hard and battling for the moment when those opportunities arrive! Hala Madrid!!"

Isco has only started 11 games in all competitions this season amid links with Premier League champions Manchester City and bitter LaLiga rivals Barca.

In an interview with AS, De la Red said: "Real Madrid is a club that does not wait for anyone.

"Every player in the squad is good enough to take your place and so whoever isn't performing to the required level will be left behind."