De Ligt will be world's best centre-back – Koeman

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt will be the best centre-back in the world in two years, according to Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman.

De Ligt, 19, is already linked to some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Koeman's former side Barcelona.

Koeman believes De Ligt, already a 13-time Netherlands international, is on track to be the world's best.

"De Ligt and [Frenkie] de Jong are special for various reasons," he told Catalunya Radio.

"De Ligt is younger, 19, and plays in an important position, as a centre-back.

"He's the Ajax captain and from their school. That is to say Barca's school, because it means that he has a lot of technical quality and tactical nous.

"He will be the best centre-back in the world in two years."

De Ligt claimed the Golden Boy prize, which is awarded to the best young player in Europe, for 2018.