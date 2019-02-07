Clasico star Malcom denies feeling pressure at Barcelona

Barcelona winger Malcom denied he has felt under pressure to impress this season following his star performance in Wednesday's Clasico against Real Madrid.

The Brazilian cancelled out Lucas Vazquez's sixth-minute opener to ensure the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg at Camp Nou finished 1-1.

Malcom has found regular football hard to come by since his €42million move from Bordeaux last July, the 21-year-old making just one start in LaLiga, although he has featured in all five of Barca's Copa matches this season.

With Lionel Messi fit enough only to come on as a substitute, Ousmane Dembele missing through injury and Philippe Coutinho struggling badly for form, Malcom's decisive showing came at an important time.

However, he insists he has always felt at ease in his time in Spain, despite his relative lack of involvement.

"I've always been calm, just like when I arrived," he said, as quoted by Sport. "I have friends who give me confidence, I have family, agents all fighting for me and also my team-mates. I have a lot of support.

"It was a goal that helped us get back into the tie. We will go to the [Santiago] Bernabeu with confidence."

Malcom admitted he was left fatigued by his efforts, after Carles Alena replaced him with 14 minutes remaining.

"I was a little tired," he said. "I have not played much recently, but I'm more confident. I will work hard to improve and play a little more."