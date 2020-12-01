Barcelona still haven't compensated me or called to say I'm dismissed, Setien claims

Former Barcelona coach Quique Setien claims the club still have not compensated him for his early dismissal, or even called to inform of his contract termination three months on.

Setien arrived at Barca in January as Ernesto Valverde's replacement, signing on a contract until 2022 as the club hoped to reconnect with their philosophy of exciting, possession-based football.

However, Setien's time at Barca was fraught with problems, from an apparently strained relationship with talisman Lionel Messi that reportedly spread to other members of the squad, to underwhelming results and performances on the pitch.

The culmination of numerous issues at the club was the 8-2 humiliation by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final, a result that contributed to Messi's desire to leave and effectively spelled the end for Setien in August.

He was swiftly replaced by Ronald Koeman, who himself is struggling to oversee an improvement, though Setien opened legal proceedings against Barca the following month as he alleged that he and his coaching staff were only given official notification of their contract terminations in September via Burofax.

More than three months on from his initial dismissal and Setien is claiming Barca still have not spoken to him directly about his sacking or paid compensation, though his staff did reach agreements with the club in the past week.

"Barca have not compensated me, nor have they offered me anything," Setien told COPE's El Partidazo show. "They have not even called me to tell me that I am dismissed.

"It's evident that the club is going through a worrying moment, something that when you arrive is clearly perceived and which directly affects sports performance.

"You always believe that from within you may be able to help solve it, but for us, despite putting everything on our side, it has been impossible."