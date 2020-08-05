Alaves appoint Machin as head coach

Pablo Machin has been appointed as head coach of Deportivo Alaves.

Former Girona, Sevilla and Espanyol boss Machin has signed a contract for the 2020-21 season.

Juan Muniz guided Alaves to LaLiga safety after they sacked Asier Garitano with four games remaining but did not extend his stay beyond the end of the campaign.

Machin was fired by Espanyol last December with the club bottom of the top flight.

He reportedly rejected an approach from Chinese Super League team Qingdao Huanghai before agreeing to join Alaves.