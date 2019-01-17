Ajax star De Jong wants to resolve future 'quickly'

In-demand Ajax sensation Frenkie de Jong wants to make a decision on his future quickly amid ongoing speculation.

De Jong is reportedly a prime target for LaLiga champions Barcelona, Ligue 1 holders Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League winners Manchester City, while Real Madrid have been linked.

PSG are believed to be the frontrunners for De Jong, however, the 21-year-old Netherlands international midfielder is growing tired of the speculation.

"I'm not going to make a hasty decision, but I'd like to be clear about it myself pretty quickly," De Jong told Fox Sports after receiving the Eredivisie's Player of the Month award.

"I do not know if I'll make it known to the public."

Amid links with Barca, De Jong added: "When I was in Barcelona, people thought I would join them, but that's not the case.

"Everyone knows that I think Barcelona is a beautiful club, but I don't know if I should see my career as a city trip."