Wellington Phoenix 1-1 Brisbane Roar: Hooper steals point for Nix

Scott McDonald continued his hot streak in front of goal, but another former Celtic man ensured Wellington Phoenix emerged from their A-League encounter against Brisbane Roar with a 1-1 draw.

McDonald turned into space on the edge of the Wellington box in the 61st minute to fire home to score his sixth goal in as many matches.

Gary Hooper missed a glorious chance to equalise from close range with the goal at his mercy but made amends inside the final 10 minutes when Liberato Cacace's header came back off the post.

The Phoenix remain a place and two points ahead of Brisbane in third with one game of the regular season remaining.