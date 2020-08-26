Sydney FC and Melbourne City set up A-League Grand Final clash

Sydney FC and Melbourne City will contest the 2019-20 A-League Grand Final thanks to their respective 2-0 wins over Perth Glory and Western United on Wednesday.

Heading into the Finals, Sydney and City were regarded as the favourites to fight it out for the championship given they topped the regular season standings, and that is how it has turned out.

The reigning champions, who finished six points clear of City in the table, looked on course for victory even before the half-hour mark against Perth, as Milos Ninkovic capitalised on a kind ricochet before turning home, and Adam Le Fondre made it 2-0 soon after when he netted in the process of tackling goalkeeper Liam Reddy.

City had booked their passage earlier in the day, though it took them a little longer to make the breakthrough, Jamie Maclaren converting a 68th-minute penalty after he had been tripped.

A Tomoki Imai own goal then sealed Western's fate, as City reached their first ever Grand Final.