Mombaerts leaves Melbourne City, replaced by Kisnorbo as coach

Erick Mombaerts has left Melbourne City, replaced as head coach by Patrick Kisnorbo.

Appointed in June last year, Mombaerts led City to their first A-League Grand Final as they were edged by Sydney FC on Sunday.

The Frenchman also helped the club to their highest finish – second – and into last year's FFA Cup final.

Mombaerts, 65, leaves City due to family reasons, with assistant Kisnorbo – who also captained the club – taking charge.

"I am sad to leave Melbourne City in these circumstances, but I am so very proud of the players and what the club has achieved during my time here," Mombaerts said.

"We have reached some incredible milestones, we have implemented an exciting way to play, and we have become a true family, playing together every week for our fans, and I have no doubt that Patrick will continue this work. The team is in safe hands under his leadership.

"I have had a fantastic experience in Melbourne and I will always remember my time here with much fondness, but I have been away from my family for a long time and now I must return to care for them in France."

Kisnorbo was firstly a coach in the City youth setup before guiding their women's side to the championship in 2018.

The former Australia, Leicester City and Leeds United defender became the assistant of the A-League team last year.

"I'm grateful to the City Football Group for their support in my development since I began my coaching journey. Erick has taught me so much and I am extremely grateful for the way he has helped both myself and the club to develop over the last 14 months," Kisnorbo said.

"Melbourne City is in my blood now and I am here to work hard, to give my all and to ensure this team continues to be a team that everyone can be proud to be a part of."