Pogba has yet to decide on Manchester United future, claims his brother

Paul Pogba has yet to decide if he will stay at Manchester United beyond the end of the season, according to his brother Mathias.

The France midfielder is out of contract at the end of the campaign and has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

United are in the tricky position of knowing Pogba is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a team outside of the Premier League from January 1 and are keen to get their midfield maestro to commit to fresh terms.

However, Mathias Pogba says his sibling will make a decision about his future when the time is right.

Speaking to Spanish TV show El Chiringuito, he said: "Paul has yet to decide whether he intends to stay at Manchester United or leave next summer.

"The decision is up to him. Right now, he feels very good at Manchester United, especially this season.

"We will see. We will see when it is time to make a decision."

Pogba has been in flying form for unbeaten United in the Premier League this season, registering seven assists in only four matches – a record in the competition after that many games to start a campaign.

The World Cup winner's future has often been a hot topic of discussion, though recent reports suggest Pogba is leaning towards remaining at Old Trafford with the return of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo thought to be playing a significant part in his thinking.

United are top of the table on goal difference through four games having taken 10 points.