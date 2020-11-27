Man Utd talisman Fernandes has Ronaldo-like presence - Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Bruno Fernandes has a similar presence to Cristiano Ronaldo as the midfielder continues to set the standards at Manchester United.

Fernandes has been a revelation since arriving at Old Trafford in January for a fee that could rise to €80 million (£67.6 million).

The Portugal midfielder has scored 21 goals in 35 appearances for United and provided 13 assists.

Fernandes has missed only two matches during his time at the Premier League club and won 22 of the games he has featured in, with United averaging 2.2 goals per match with the playmaker in the side.

His Portugal team-mate Ronaldo was worshipped by United fans during his time at the club, having scored 118 times in 292 games and developing from a raw prospect to a world-class talent before moving on to Real Madrid.

Solskjaer was a team-mate of the legendary Juventus forward at United and believes Fernandes can make the same sort of impact.

"He does definitely have that presence and an influence and impact on his team-mates, you can just look at results we've had since he came in," the United boss said in a press conference ahead of Sunday's Premier League trip to Southampton.

"He's got loads of energy, leadership, he's a team player which is the key here now for us going forward.

"Some players will have to sit games out and rest. I wasn't looking forward to telling Bruno when he was rested against Leipzig but he was absolutely no problem, the same as Marcus [Rashford].

"They know this season is challenging and that's how we build this team, the culture of the team - it's about the team, not individuals and Bruno has proved that over and over, that's it's the team before 'I'."