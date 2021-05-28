Liverpool sign Konate from RB Leipzig

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

The centre-back signs a long-term deal to move to Anfield after the Premier League club triggered his release clause, reportedly set at £36million.

Konate, who is currently away with the France squad at the European Under-21 Championship, will add further depth at a position where the Reds were beset by injuries during the 2020-21 season.

Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip were long-term absentees for Jurgen Klopp, who leaned on the inexperienced pairing of Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams during the run-in as Liverpool finished strongly to secure a top-four place.