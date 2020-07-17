How and where to watch the FA Cup semi-final matches on beIN SPORTS!

beIN SPORTS will be airing the FA Cup semi-finals LIVE this weekend and here are when and where the games will be played.

Arsenal will take on Manchester City on 19 July, Sunday, 1.35am, on beIN SPORTS 2.

Manchester United will face Chelsea on 20 July, Monday, 12am, on beIN SPORTS 1.

You can access beIN SPORTS through AIS PLAY. For more details, please visit http://m.ais.co.th/ WEBbeINPromo

Arsenal will be hoping to extend their own record wins in the oldest Cup competition in Europe but they face a daunting task against the reigning Manchester City.

Meanwhile, it might be a game of whose youngster will fare better, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard sending in their fledglings to go for glory.

Who will be in the finals?! Find out on beIN SPORTS this weekend!