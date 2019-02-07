English
ไทย
English Premier League
English Premier League

Zaha handed further one-game ban by FA

Zaha handed further one-game ban by FA

Getty Images

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has been handed a further one-match ban by the Football Association.

The punishment, which also includes a £10,000 fine, relates to the 26-year-old's behaviour following a red card during the closing stages of last month's 1-1 draw at Southampton.

Zaha clashed with Saints midfielder James Ward-Prowse to earn a first booking and then immediately received a second yellow card for sarcastically applauding referee Andre Marriner.

The Ivory Coast international continued to make the gesture as he left the field in a frustrated fashion and has accepted an FA charge of improper conduct.

Zaha sat out last weekend's 2-0 win over Fulham as a result of his dismissal and the additional suspension will not be effective as he considers his right to appeal.

During 2018-19, Zaha has scored four goals in 21 top-flight appearances, with Palace four points above the Premier League relegation zone in 14th.

Previous Almiron honoured to be Newcastle's record signing
Read
Almiron honoured to be Newcastle's record signing
Next Southampton dealt Ings injury blow
Read
Southampton dealt Ings injury blow

Latest Stories