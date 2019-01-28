Zagreb court drops perjury charges against Dejan Lovren

Perjury charges against Liverpool and Croatia defender Dejan Lovren have been dropped, a Croatian court has confirmed.

The centre-back was alleged to have provided a false testimony in the trial of former Dinamo Zagreb director Zdravko Mamic in September 2017 but a Zagreb court dropped the charges on Monday.

Mamic was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison for corruption last June, with a court ruling he had made illegal profits on player transfers.

Lovren maintained his innocence throughout the case, releasing a statement via social media when he was charged.

"I want to say this to all, especially to my family, friends, supporters in my homeland, my club's fans in England, I am innocent," Lovren posted on Instagram.

"I didn't commit any criminal offence. I am proud of my life, every step of my life, everything that my family and I have created. No one can dirty that. No media, malicious people, nothing."

Real Madrid's Ballon d'Or-winning midfielder Luka Modric was charged with perjury in relation to the same case. His charges were dropped last month.