West Ham fined over Burnley clash chaos

West Ham have been fined £100,000 following the chaotic scenes that marred their home fixture with Burnley in the Premier League last season.

Tempers flared at London Stadium in March as Burnley scored three second-half goals, with fans running onto the pitch and West Ham owners David Sullivan and David Gold being forced to leave the directors' box for their own safety.

One supporter memorably entered the field of play wielding a corner flag, while others became involved in confrontations with players, including captain Mark Noble.

The club has now been fined over the incidents, having initially rejected a Football Association charge.

An FA statement read: "West Ham United FC has been fined £100,000 for failing to ensure that its spectators conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and that no spectators or unauthorised persons encroached onto the pitch during the Premier League match against Burnley FC on Saturday 10 March 2018.



"The club denied the charge, but it was subsequently found proven, and was sanctioned by an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing on Friday [18/01/2019]."