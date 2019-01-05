Warnock accuses Liverpool of a 'lack of class' over Clyne loan

Neil Warnock slammed Liverpool for a "lack of class" after Nathaniel Clyne snubbed a move to Cardiff City to join Bournemouth on loan.

Warnock, whose Premier League strugglers were shocked by League One Gillingham in the FA Cup on Saturday, thought he had secured a deal to bring the England full-back to Wales only for Clyne to instead move to Bournemouth until the end of the season.

The 70-year-old did not hold back when asked his opinion of Liverpool and Clyne, who made his first-team debut under Warnock when the pair were at Crystal Palace.

He told talkSPORT: "I’m disappointed with Nathaniel Clyne and Liverpool.

"To see on TV he’s gone to Bournemouth when I've been promised he's my player is, for me, a disgrace and a lack of class.

"Having known the player and given him his debut, I'm disappointed not just with the boy himself but with Liverpool as well for not ringing me.

"The reason I'm disappointed with Nathaniel and Liverpool is that I've missed out on three players because of that by waiting.

"I lost out on a couple of full-backs and a striker, so I'm doubly disappointed."

Clyne was joined at the Vitality Stadium by Dominic Solanke, who also moved from Liverpool for a reported £19million.

Warnock added: "I probably should have been illegally tapping him [Clyne] up, but I've done everything right and then Bournemouth come in and I suppose Bournemouth paying £19million for [Dominic] Solanke probably whetted their appetite a little bit."

Clyne made his debut for Bournemouth on Saturday but could not prevent them from losing 3-1 at home to Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup.