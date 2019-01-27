Vertonghen: Tottenham deserve so many trophies

Jan Vertonghen said Tottenham deserve "so many trophies" and added it would be a "big shame" if Spurs squad do not claim silverware.

Tottenham has not won a trophy since claiming the 2008 EFL Cup – a tournament it was knocked out of by Chelsea in the semi-finals this season.

Spurs – third in the Premier League and preparing for the Champions League last 16 – face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup fourth round Sunday.

Tottenham defender Vertonghen understands the significance of the FA Cup following the club's EFL Cup exit.

"It's very important," said Vertonghen of the FA Cup. "This team deserves so much more, so many trophies.

"Over the last five years, we haven't had a lot of luck. We've been so good. It would be a big shame if we don't reward ourselves.

"Everyone in the club deserves that reward."

After travelling to Crystal Palace, Tottenham welcomes Watford to Wembley in Premier League action Wednesday.