Tottenham to remain at Wembley throughout February

Tottenham will play home matches at Wembley throughout February as their wait to move to the new White Hart Lane continues.

Delays to the construction of the new venue have seen Spurs occupy the national stadium throughout this campaign, with issues with the critical-safety systems pushing the opening date back further.

It was confirmed last month that this Sunday's clash with Manchester United would be played at Wembley, and the club have now announced that at least four further fixtures will also be hosted there due to the need for event testing.

Premier League meetings with Watford (January 30), Newcastle United (February 2) and Leicester City (February 10) will be played at Wembley, along with the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Borussia Dortmund on February 13.

If Tottenham progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup and are drawn at home on the weekend of February 16-17, that match would also take place at the national stadium.

These delays could ensure a mouth-watering north London derby against Arsenal is the first to be hosted at the new White Hart Lane on March 2, although a further update is anticipated in the coming weeks.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said of the latest delay: "I should like to apologise to our fans and thank you for your continued patience.

"The response from those who attended the familiarisation event was great to hear and reinforced our commitment to deliver an exceptional matchday experience for everyone.

"We shall now seek clarity in respect of building test schedules and test event dates and provide further information on these in the next two to three weeks."

Tottenham will refund supporters who have bought tickets for the three moved Premier League matches, with the Wembley capacity for those games capped at 51,000.