Solskjaer unsure of Fellaini future amid CSL speculation

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not know what the future holds for Marouane Fellaini as the midfielder continues to be linked with a move to China.

Fellaini is reportedly set to swap the Premier League for the Chinese Super League – Shandong Luneng believed to be the 31-year-old's next destination.

The Belgian was trusted by former United boss Jose Mourinho and his predecessor Louis van Gaal, having followed David Moyes to Old Trafford from Everton in 2013, however, his days in Manchester appear numbered.

Asked if there was an update on Fellaini's future following Tuesday's last-gasp 2-2 draw at home to Burnley, Solskjaer told reporters: "To be honest, no.

"I've been busy all day, so I don't know the latest update on that one so just wait and see."

Fellaini has made 21 appearances in all competitions for United this season, scoring twice.

However, the Belgium international has not featured since United's FA Cup third-round victory over Reading on January 5.