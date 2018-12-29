Solskjaer has changed so much at Man United – Shaw

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already made huge changes since replacing Jose Mourinho as Manchester United manager, defender Luke Shaw says.

Former striker Solskjaer was named caretaker boss after Mourinho departed in the wake of a humbling 3-1 loss to Liverpool at Anfield.

United have enjoyed a positive start to life under the Norwegian, beating Cardiff City 5-1 before Wednesday's 3-1 victory over Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford.

Shaw, who was criticised publicly by Mourinho on more than one occasion but had been one of United's best performers in the early part of this season, thinks Solskjaer has already had a big impact on a team that was accused of playing far too negatively under their old manager.

"I think you can see from the outside how much he has changed things in such a short space of time," Shaw told Sky Sports.

"He is just a really positive manager, he knows what the club needs and also what the fans want in the way we are playing.

"He's bringing that attacking, quick play back to Old Trafford. I'm sure the fans are going to appreciate that as much as we [the players] do."

Shaw says he found out about Solskjaer's return to the club when his girlfriend heard the news.

"The truth? My girlfriend told me," said the left-back. "I woke up in the morning and had a shower and she ran out of the room and told me.

"I did not have a clue, I didn't look at my phone or anything. That's how I found out... from my girlfriend."

United take on Bournemouth on Sunday in their final match of 2018.