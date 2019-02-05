Solskjaer giving Manchester United an easy decision, says McClaren

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is making Manchester United's decision over their next permanent manager easy, according to the club's former assistant Steve McClaren.

United have won nine and drawn one of the 10 games they have played in all competitions since Solskjaer succeeded the sacked Jose Mourinho in December.

The former Red Devils forward was appointed on an interim basis but has admitted he would relish the chance to extend his stay beyond the end of this season.

And McClaren, who was assistant to Alex Ferguson in the historic treble-winning season of 1998-99 in which Solskjaer played a crucial role, thinks he is doing everything right when it comes to helping his chances of getting the job.

"I think everyone was astonished at the appointment," he told Sky Sports News. "I know Ole well. He's a thinker and he's intelligent.

"He's a very good communicator with players. He's come into a situation where some people said he had nothing to lose, but he had everything to lose.

"No pressure? There's enormous pressure. It's one of the three biggest clubs in the world, so that's pressure in management. You put pressure on yourself because you want to do well, and I know Ole's ambitions.

"I think he's exceeded all expectations. They've played exciting, attacking, Manchester United old traditional football. And if it continues to work, I think Manchester United will have an easy decision to make at the end of the season."