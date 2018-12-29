Sarri surprised by Hazard's contract situation

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri admitted his surprise over Eden Hazard's contract situation as the Blues star continues to be linked with Real Madrid.

Hazard is out of contract in 2020 but the Chelsea attacker is yet to re-sign at Stamford Bridge amid ongoing speculation regarding a move to Madrid.

Chelsea could be forced to sell Hazard as his deal runs down and Sarri conceded: "Yes, I am a bit surprised [it has gone on this long].

"But I don't know the past so I can't say anything. I think it's normal. You have to manage 25/28 players. It's a routine."

Responding to suggestions Chelsea have little control over the situation, Sarri told reporters: "I don't think so. The club can decide for him."

Sarri added: "I think it's right that the club knows the future and has the chance to programme [plan] the future."

Belgium international Hazard scored his 100th goal for Chelsea in their 2-1 Premier League win over Watford on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old has scored four goals in his last four games as Chelsea prepare to face Crystal Palace on Sunday.