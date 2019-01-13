Sancho gives Hudson-Odoi Bundesliga advice amid Bayern interest

Jadon Sancho has encouraged Callum Hudson-Odoi to join him in the Bundesliga amid reports the Chelsea winger wants to move to Bayern Munich.

Hudson-Odoi has been attracting interest from the German champions since the start of the transfer window, with Bayern keen to offer him the regular first-team minutes he has struggled to get at Stamford Bridge.

The 18-year-old has reportedly shunned a new contract with the Blues, with Bayern seeing a number of bids for the England youth international rejected.

Should he end up swapping Chelsea for Bayern, Hudson-Odoi would follow in the footsteps of Sancho, who moved to Borussia Dortmund in August 2017.

Sancho has thrived since his decision to leave Manchester City, claiming six goals and seven assists for the Bundesliga leaders this season while also earning international recognition.

And he says Hudson-Odoi would also be a great fit in Germany. Speaking to the Daily Mail about his compatriot, Sancho said: "I'm not sure [what he will do].