Sala died due to head and trunk injuries, coroner confirms

Emiliano Sala's death was caused by injuries to his head and trunk, it has been confirmed.

Argentine striker Sala was on board a Piper Malibu aircraft that disappeared over the English Channel last month on its way from Nantes to Cardiff, after the 28-year-old had become the Premier League club's record signing.

Last week, a body was recovered from the wreckage of the plane and subsequently identified as that of Sala. Pilot David Ibbotson, the only other person on board, is yet to be found.

During Monday's hearing of the post-mortem examination, Dorset Coroner's Court concluded Sala's passing was caused by injuries to his head and trunk.

There will now be an interim investigation which is expected to be concluded within the next six to 12 months.