Pochettino: My wish is to be at Tottenham for 20 years

Maurcio Pochettino would like to finish his career at Tottenham, so long as he can avoid the ill-feeling that stained the end of Arsene Wenger's lengthy Arsenal tenure.

Pochettino's future has been a source of regular speculation in a season where Real Madrid and Manchester United have both sacked their men at the helm.

But the 46-year-old Argentinian, who is in his fifth season in charge of the north London club, says he can envisage helming a similar dynasty to Wenger, albeit with a happier ending if possible.

"I have massive, huge respect for Arsene Wenger because when you talk about 22 years in charge of a club like Arsenal and all that happened in that period, you need to be so good - not only a fantastic coach but a great human being to translate the values you have," Pochettino told reporters ahead of Tuesday's EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Chelsea.

"It's amazing. That is why it's a little bit sad the way he finished in his club. But it shows a little bit how difficult it is, this business.

"For us it's not a business, football is a passion, but all that Arsene Wenger gave for Arsenal, to finish in the way he finished, yes, it was a little bit, completely, unfair.

"I think he deserves, an amazing recognition about his work. Only I hope, if I have one day the opportunity to talk with him, to ask, 'was it worth it to do?' I don't know what he would say, I would like to ask one day.

"I hope, or I wish maybe, to be here 20 years and [then] decide to leave or to finish my career here. But I don't know because I need to ask him if I have one day the possibility if he is so happy in the way that he finished. What I saw from my point of view, it was so unfair how the people treated him and talked. But we'll see."

Pochettino appears set to bring in no new additions for the second transfer window in succession and has called for Spurs to alter their approach to continue to compete with the Premier League's heavyweight clubs.

They remain handily placed, six points shy of leaders Liverpool after 21 games, and the former Southampton and Espanyol boss insists he is not demanding Daniel Levy tries to blow the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea out of the water in the transfer market.

"No, it's not my dream to have this type of money," he said. "Of course, it's going to help you but it's not my dream to have this money here.

"The only way the people think is about money. That is going to help but at the moment I am happy. Maybe I think in advance. Today, the club is doing what the club needs to do and I am so happy to be here and helping the club, and it's so clear the project.

"It's true the people are so impatient. We are doing well, so win, win, win, win. Of course, win titles. But it's going to arrive. Tottenham are in a project now that is normal and maybe we are in advance in the football side, but I think we are creating and Daniel Levy is creating a legacy that is going to be amazing for the future of the club.

"I can see in the future Tottenham winning trophies. I don't know if it's with us or without, in one year or in five years. But all the basis and foundation is one day to start to win titles and be like another club, so successful."