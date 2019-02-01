Markovic ends Liverpool nightmare with Fulham move

Fulham have signed Liverpool outcast Lazar Markovic on a free transfer, with the winger moving to Craven Cottage on a deal until the end of the season.

Markovic's move ends a miserable four-and-a-half-year spell at Anfield - he made just 34 appearances for the first team following a big-money switch from Benfica in July 2014.

The 24-year-old has spent loan spells at Fenerbahce, Sporting CP, Hull City and Anderlecht in the last three campaigns, while he has not featured at all for Jurgen Klopp's Reds this term.

Markovic will hope to kick-start his career with a move to relegation-threatened Fulham, who had confirmed the arrival of Havard Nordtveit on loan from Hoffenheim earlier on transfer deadline day.

In announcing the signing, Fulham revealed Aleksandar Mitrovic had recommended his fellow Serbia international to the club after the pair previously played together at Partizan Belgrade.

"Lazar Markovic is a gifted young player; we're pleased to welcome him from Liverpool for the remainder of the season," Fulham vice-chairman Tony Khan said.

"Lazar is known as a great team-mate, he has the support of our manager, and he has the talent to strengthen our attack. Come on Fulham!"

Liverpool also announced the deal on their website via a short statement, wishing Markovic all the best at his new club.