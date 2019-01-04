Manchester City 2 Liverpool 1: What next for Pep's men?

Manchester City are well and truly back in the race for Premier League glory after an enthralling 2-1 win over leaders Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

Goals in each half from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane cancelled out Roberto Firmino's leveller to inflict a first league defeat of the season on Jurgen Klopp's men.

Pep Guardiola's defending champions are now just four points off the summit in what is now a tantalisingly poised title race, with Tottenham only six back, as 2019 kicks into gear.

Had City lost for the fourth time in six league matches, Liverpool would have held a 10-point advantage. Victory means they can now look ahead with gusto, and we have analysed how City have fared against their next five league opponents.

Wolves (Home, 14/1/19):

Nuno Espirito Santo's men have proved a tough nut for the top six to crack this season, and City saw firsthand just how resilient Wolves are during a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium earlier this term. That fixture back in August, in which Aymeric Laporte's goal cancelled Willy Boly's opener, was the first points City dropped in 2018-19. But in the nine matches they have played in the Premier League, City have won five and lost just twice, while Wolves have never been victorious in an away trip against the Citizens in the competition.

Huddersfield Town (Away, 20/1/2019):

And now for a stat that probably will not shock you…Huddersfield have never beaten City in the Premier League. Alright, that is a little harsh on the Terriers who are only in their second season in the competition and did earn a creditable draw at the Etihad during the back end of the previous campaign. But City ran roughshod during a 6-1 victory in the reverse fixture in August, a match in which Aguero scored a hat-trick.



Newcastle United (Home, 29/1/2019):

Magpies fans will hope Sergio Aguero sits this one out. The Argentinean forward has 14 goals in 12 Premier League games against them. Indeed, City in general have a favourable record against Newcastle, winning 23 of their 37 Premier League matches – including nine of 18 at St James' Park – and scoring an impressive 69 goals. In fact, you have to go back to September 2005 for the last time Newcastle celebrated three points against City.

Arsenal (Home, 3/2/19):

Historically the Gunners have had the upper hand in Premier League matches between these two, with Arsenal winning 23 of their 43 encounters. But in recent times, City have undoubtedly enjoyed the more success. City are unbeaten in their past six top-flight games against Arsenal, while the Gunners have triumphed just once in 13 in the Premier League. Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva were on target in a convincing 2-0 win at the Emirates Stadium in August, but Unai Emery's side are an altogether different challenge now.

Chelsea (Home, 10/2/19):

City have often had the Blues against Chelsea. In 43 Premier League encounters, City have just 11 – albeit seven of those have come on home turf. Guardiola's side saw their hopes of an unbeaten league campaign ended at Stamford Bridge as recently as December 8 as N'Golo Kante and David Luiz secured a 2-0 win. Bernardo Silva scored the only goal of the match as City won the same fixture 1-0 last term, and a repeat here would be most welcome.