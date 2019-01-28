Man United not satisfied because winning title is 'impossible' – De Gea

David de Gea is adamant Manchester United are not "satisfied" with their situation despite winning eight games in a row because the Premier League title is out of reach.

United have enjoyed a remarkable upturn in form since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho in charge last month, winning all eight of their matches across the Premier League and FA Cup.

On top of that, United have played some eye-catching football, while their devastating counter-attacks in Friday's 3-1 FA Cup win at Arsenal showed a side to the team very rarely seen since Alex Ferguson's retirement almost six years ago.

United's resurgence has seen them pull level on 44 points with the fifth-placed Gunners in the league, while they are just three adrift of Chelsea, but De Gea says it will all be for nothing if they do not finish in the Champions League spots.

"It's clearly a great run of results, but we are still outside of the Champions League places and we're very far from winning the Premier League," De Gea told Sky Sports. "We're happy with the wins, but we aren't satisfied with the overall situation.

"This is a club that should be fighting for the title, but we are gaining in confidence, and we are going to try to achieve as much as possible from the rest of the season; winning games, hopefully getting into the Champions League places and doing well in the competition.

"It's impossible to win the Premier League. It was what we wanted before we began the season, this is a club that needs to win trophies.

"We want to get back into the Champions League places, which will be a difficult objective, but we have managed to reduce the points deficit quite a bit.

"We will fight until the end and if we stay in the form that we're in, we will win matches."

United are next in action on Tuesday, when they host a Burnley side thrashed 5-0 by Manchester City in the FA Cup on Saturday.