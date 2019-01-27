Hudson-Odoi keeps quiet on Bayern Munich rumours

Callum Hudson-Odoi remained tight-lipped when quizzed on speculation linking him with a move to Bayern Munich following Chelsea's FA Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday.

The 18-year-old netted the Blues' second in a 3-0 fourth-round victory, producing a stunning piece of control before turning inside his defender with a deft backheel and firing home left-footed.

That goal was further evidence of his burgeoning talent, which has prompted Bayern to table a bid believed to be in the region of €35million, while it was widely reported that Hudson-Odoi had handed in a transfer request in the build-up to the clash against Wednesday.

Asked whether Sunday's win at Stamford Bridge would be his last Chelsea outing, Hudson-Odoi told BT Sport: "I don't know, I can't say. I'll just keep working hard and you never know what happens."

On his superb goal, which was sandwiched by Willian's brace, the winger added: "It's definitely one of my highlights.

"Andreas [Christensen] found me out well, he saw the run.

"It was nice to top it off with a goal - I learnt that from him [Willian]!"