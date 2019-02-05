Hazard makes decision on Chelsea future

Chelsea star Eden Hazard says he has made a decision on his future amid speculation regarding a possible transfer to Real Madrid.

The Belgium international has made no secret of his admiration for Madrid and was tipped to join them after the World Cup, only to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard has impressed under Maurizio Sarri this season, but, with his Chelsea contract expiring in 2020, speculation over his future has refused to die down.

The 28-year-old has now revealed he has settled on his plans, although he would not offer any further information.

"I know what I am going to do," he told RMC Sport. "I made a decision."

Speaking last week, Sarri insisted he wants to keep Hazard at Chelsea but thinks the player should move on if he is no longer committed to the club.

"Eden is 28. If he wants to go, I think he has to go," he said.

"Of course, I hope the opposite. I hope he wants to stay here. He has the potential to be the best player in Europe at the moment."

Hazard has made 30 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring 15 goals.