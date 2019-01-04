Guardiola gets FA warning following Liverpool outburst

Pep Guardiola has received a warning from the Football Association (FA) regarding his conduct in the technical area during Manchester City 2-1 Premier League win over Liverpool.

Goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane either side of Roberto Firmino's second-half equaliser saw City cut the gap at the top of the table to four points in a highly-charged encounter.

Guardiola reacted angrily to referee Anthony Taylor's decision not to award a foul following a challenge by Firmino on Fernandinho in the build-up to a chance late in the game when Mohamed Salah almost levelled for Liverpool.

He continued his protestations when Taylor came over to join a discussion between the City manager and fourth official Martin Atkinson.

The FA announced on Friday that Guardiola had accrued a stage one warning – his first such sanction of the season.

If a manager, coach or any other member of technical staff receives four such warnings they will receive a one-match ban.