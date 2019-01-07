Foden understands Diaz and Sancho's Man City exits but sees no reason to follow

Manchester City prospect Phil Foden is adamant his future is at the Premier League champions and has no plans to follow Jadon Sancho and Brahim Diaz in seeking first-team football elsewhere.

England Under-21 international Foden made his senior City debut as a 17-year-old last season and has gone on to make 16 appearances across all competitions this term, including a goal-scoring outing in their 7-0 FA Cup hammering of Rotherham United on Sunday.

The creative midfielder signed a new long-term contract towards the end of 2018 and Pep Guardiola is known to be a big admirer of the 18-year-old, but is yet to hand Foden a Premier League start and the teenager was absent from the matchday 18 for Thursday's 2-1 win over Liverpool.

It was announced on Sunday that Diaz had agreed a move to Real Madrid, making him the second young star after Sancho to escape the clutches of City.

Sancho left for Borussia Dortmund in 2017, soon establishing himself as a key player for the Bundesliga leaders and breaking into the England squad at 18, but Foden is remaining patient, adamant he is in the right place for his development.

"It shows the strength of the squad we have here, how good the players are – it is difficult to get in, but we all try our best," Foden told reporters.

"It's up to them [Diaz and Sancho], really – they have gone their separate ways, and everyone has their own plan in what they want to do, so fair play to them.

"Everyone is different, and I see myself playing here. It's up to them, really.

"We've got the best set of players and the best staff, so I'm in the right position. I'm learning off them every day, so I couldn't be in a better place.

"I'm sad to see him [Diaz] go, but he wants opportunities, so good luck to him. He will do well, I know it.

"I grew up with him and know his qualities, so I know he'll do well. Maybe one day I'll face him in the Champions League."