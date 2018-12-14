Fabregas: Chelsea being unfairly scapegoated over racism allegations

Cesc Fabregas thinks Chelsea have been unfairly scapegoated for a wider problem of racism in football.

A small number of fans allegedly sung anti-Semitic songs during the Blues' 2-2 Europa League draw with Vidi on Thursday, prompting the club to issue a stern statement threatening "the strongest possible action" against anyone found to be responsible.

The incident occurred just three days after the club banned four supporters pending furthers investigations following allegations that Manchester City star Raheem Sterling was subjected to racist abuse at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Fabregas is happy for Chelsea to be "taught a lesson" if it leads to the eradication of such behaviour, but he feels some are unjustly targeting the club as a whole based on the actions of a minority.

"If we have to be taught a lesson at Chelsea to improve whatever happens around the world, then I'm happy. But to point the finger at one football club because of three or four of these people, I don't think it's deserved, and I don't agree with that," he said.

"It's easy to point now at the Chelsea supporters that did that. Unfortunately, this happens in many places. To point the finger at one football club, I think it's really unfair. There's an investigation, the club is dealing with this very, very well. Whatever needs to be done will be done. I've no doubt about that.



"When we cross the line with racism, it's too far, it shouldn't be allowed. The people that get caught, they will be punished, and they will be taught a big lesson in their lives. I hope this will help for many other reasons in life.

"All I can say is when I'm in the street, when I'm at Stamford Bridge, all over the world when we've travelled with Chelsea, they've been amazing to me and to the team.

"This is not the real face of Chelsea. I'm sorry to hear that. If something happened, it will be dealt with. The focus now is on Chelsea for what happened. Unfortunately, if we look around carefully all over the world, all sports, all football clubs, we will find things like that. The quicker we get rid of these people, the better."

Fabregas started Thursday's draw in Budapest but is not expected to be in the first XI for Sunday's trip to Brighton and Hove Albion, having played 90 minutes only once in the Premier League this season.

The 31-year-old has been linked with a January move to AC Milan and, although he would not discuss a possible transfer, he admitted he is unhappy with his playing time.

"I know what my role is. Unfortunately, it's not the one I want," he said.

"I'm keeping it professional as usual. I'm always trying to do my best, in the conditions, playing with the youngsters, playing with the first team, even though this year I still haven't played with the full, full first team one game. But I'm trying to do what I can.

"It's a difficult situation for me, obviously. I'm playing the cups and the Europa League. I don't give up. I'm not someone who you'll see complaining or not giving his all because of that. I'll always be there showing my face when needed and if the time comes, the time comes."