Emery respects Ramsey's decision amid Juventus reports

Unai Emery says he respects Aaron Ramsey's decision over his future amid speculation the midfielder has agreed a deal with Juventus.

Ramsey's contract expires at the end of the season and Arsenal have withdrawn their offer of a renewal for the Wales international.

European clubs including Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain reportedly wanted Ramsey, but reports in Italy suggested Juve have sealed his signature.

Emery, though, believes Ramsey will keep his focus on Arsenal for the rest of his time at the club.

"It's an individual situation rather than the team," Emery told a news conference. "My idea and focus, I say to him every day, is that we need his performance for us. In the last match I was very happy with him.

"I asked in the last match at Blackpool [in the FA Cup] if he is okay to help us play and he said, 'Yeah, coach, I want to play' and he played with a very big behaviour and commitment to us. After, his future belongs to him, his family and agent.

"Every day he's here with us, he's working very well. I want his behaviour and his focus to be on West Ham on Saturday.

"I respect his decision a lot. I cannot say more about his situation. The most important thing is that Aaron Ramsey is with us. His future I respect a lot because he has a very private decision but he is with us every day, and I repeat that I am very happy with him.

"My last conversation with him is very important. We both spoke about the situation with respect from him and from us. His response has been a very good response in training and matches with good performances.

"I said to you before that I want to see Aaron Ramsey with this focus and these performances when he's playing. This week for example, he's been the same. He's working and training very well with good experience.

"When I look at every player and they're training like Aaron is this week, I feel calm ahead of the next match because the players are all focused."