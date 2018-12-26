Eden Hazard brings up Chelsea century

Eden Hazard took his tally of Chelsea goals to 100 as he scored in the Blues' Premier League clash with Watford.

Having ended an eight-match scoreless streak by netting in Chelsea's defeat of Brighton and Hove Albion 10 days ago, Hazard snatched the winner against Bournemouth in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

That effort took the Belgium international to 99 club goals and, after drawing a blank in Chelsea's loss to Leicester City, Hazard hit his century with the opening goal in a Boxing Day trip to Watford.

Mateo Kovacic intercepted the ball on the halfway line and sent Hazard, again operating as a false nine for Maurizio Sarri's side, racing through on the Watford goal.

And the forward made no mistake with the chance, rounding Hornets goalkeeper Ben Foster with ease before slotting the ball into the open goal.

Hazard is the 10th Chelsea player to reach a landmark 100 goals for the club, but lags some way behind record Blues scorer Frank Lampard on 211.