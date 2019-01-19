Dyche defiant despite offside call

Sean Dyche was pleased with Burnley's performance in a 0-0 Premier League draw at Watford despite his side having a late goal incorrectly ruled out for offside.

Replays indicated Chris Wood was level when he struck in added time at Vicarage Road on Saturday, but Dyche's men were grateful to goalkeeper Tom Heaton for a string of saves.

Burnley missed the chance to record a fourth consecutive Premier League win thanks to Wood's goal being chalked off, but the Clarets are three points above the relegation zone.

And Dyche feels Burnley, who kept a third clean sheet in their last five games in all competitions, are on the right track after drawing at his old club.

"I think most people will consider that goal to be onside and I thought it was at the time," Dyche told a news conference.

"You can often tell by how teams react with their body language, and that’s how it felt. Seeing it again after the game it looks onside but we know we have found it tough to get big decisions this year – and beyond.

"I think we’re something like 65 Premier League games without a penalty now, which is a statistical anomaly, but I don't want to cry it in because we were really good today.

"In the end a big call has cost us, but I thought the officials did very well today other than that and from our point of view it was a very, very strong performance.

"It's not easy coming down here anyway and they started well, but I felt we grew into the game and once we did that I don't think we really looked back."

Watford were without Abdoulaye Doucoure, with the midfielder having been strongly linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, but Javi Gracia said he was absent due to injury.

"Craig Cathcart and Doucoure both felt pain in the last training and they weren't available for today, but I think they have minor problems and for the next game I'm sure they will be ready," said Gracia.

"I don't like to speak about the players I don't have because there are others, today like Tom [Cleverley], like [Etienne] Capoue playing in the middle and I think both have played very well

"Maybe with other options, with other qualities, the game could be different but all my players are important for me and I prefer to speak about the players who have played and in this case those players, in my opinion, have played well."