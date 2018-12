Crystal Palace 0 Cardiff City 0: Townsend & Milivojevic strike woodwork

Crystal Palace's recent momentum was halted as they failed to break down Cardiff City in a 0-0 Premier League draw at Selhurst Park.

Roy Hodgson's side came into Wednesday's game on a high after back-to-back wins over Leicester City and Manchester City, but the closest they came to a goal was two efforts against the woodwork.

Andros Townsend hit the crossbar after 66 seconds, while captain Luka Milivojevic sent a free-kick against the post in the closing stages.

A fine late reflex save from Vicente Guaita denied Kadeem Harris as Cardiff almost snatched a victory, but Neil Warnock will be happy with a battling point against his former club that stops a two-game losing run.

Palace came flying out the traps and they struck the bar when Townsend's dinked finish beat Neil Etheridge but did not quite dip fast enough, after great work from Wilfried Zaha to create the opportunity.

Zaha and Townsend were just off target with other efforts while Milivojevic had a shot saved as Palace dominated possession and play.

But Cardiff provided a warning shortly before the break when they worked a move that saw Bobby Reid miscue a header over from six yards, while Junior Hoilett and Joe Ralls warmed the hands of Vicente Guaita.

Cheikhou Kouyate was heavily involved after the break, having one shot blocked before lashing another effort narrowly over from six yards after a deflection from a set piece presented him with a huge chance.

Max Meyer, Zaha and James McArthur lashed efforts just over as Palace still failed to cause Etheridge many problems.

Hodgson brought on Connor Wickham for Meyer, and he fired over from eight yards on the turn shortly after his arrival, before Palace had their best moment of the game.

When Victor Camarasa had fouled Townsend, Milivojevic's 20-yard curler bounced off the post.

But Cardiff almost nicked it when Mamadou Sakho's poor clearance led to Harris' attempt being impressively kept out by Guaita, Zaha and Patrick van Aanholt having late efforts saved by Etheridge at the other end as the match finished level.