City change shape after defeat, Ozil dropped for Arsenal

Both Manchester City and Arsenal have made significant changes to their starting line-ups for their meeting on Sunday, with Pep Guardiola seemingly altering his team's shape entirely.

City were beaten 2-1 at Newcastle United on Tuesday and Guardiola has responded to a poor performance by apparently naming a back three against the Gunners.

Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi and Aymeric Laporte look set to line up in defence, with John Stones dropping to the bench alongside Danilo, who struggled at St James' Park.

Leroy Sane also makes way as Guardiola packs the midfield, bringing in Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan alongside Fernandinho, David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne.

Arsenal similarly look to have moved away from the four-man defence named against Cardiff City in midweek, with Laurent Koscielny joining that quartet in the side.

There is no room for Mesut Ozil, who has struggled to nail down a place in the team this season, as Alex Iwobi comes into the XI. The former Germany international is among the substitutes.

However, Unai Emery has named both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in attack as Arsenal look to keep pace with fourth-placed Chelsea with a victory.