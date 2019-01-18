Bournemouth boss Howe says no offers received for Wilson

Bournemouth have not received any offers for England international Callum Wilson, says manager Eddie Howe.

Wilson has been linked with a move to Chelsea, with Blues assistant Gianfranco Zola having confirmed the club's interest in the striker, while West Ham and Tottenham have also been suggested as potential suitors.

But Wilson, who has hit nine Premier League goals so far this season, is going nowhere according to Howe.

"We've had no interest in any of our players," Howe told reporters ahead of Saturday's Premier League game against West Ham. "Everything has just been speculation, which you [the media] understand as this is the month for it.

"From my perspective and the team we have above me, we are always working together to try and find solutions to make the squad stronger and continue to move the team forward.

"They're the main things. We'll do that again, like we have done through the process that we've been together, for the benefit of Bournemouth.

"No interest or no actual enquiries? No, nothing."

Chelsea are reportedly close to concluding the signing of Gonzalo Higuain, who previously played for Blues boss Maurizio Sarri at Napoli.

That deal would likely end any interest in Wilson, who is reportedly valued by Bournemouth as high as £75million.

"I don't want to place any more pressure on Callum or any of my players by talking about things that aren't important," Howe added.

"What's important is Callum working hard for the team and producing his best performances on a consistent basis.

"For him to be thinking about transfer fees, values and other clubs, I would recommend he focuses on Bournemouth."

Bournemouth have added to their squad this month with the arrivals of Dominic Solanke and Nathaniel Clyne from Liverpool.