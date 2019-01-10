English
ไทย
English Premier League
English Premier League

Austin banned for two matches after abusive gesture

Austin banned for two matches after abusive gesture

Getty Images

Southampton striker Charlie Austin has been suspended for two matches after admitting to making a crude gesture during the Premier League loss to Manchester City in December.

The 29-year-old was booed upon being withdrawn in the 68th minute at St Mary's and appeared to direct a two-fingered sign towards the travelling City supporters last month.

The Football Association charged Austin with making "an abusive and/or insulting" gesture and he will now miss Saturday's league trip to Leicester City.

He will also play no part in relegation-threatened Southampton's FA Cup third-round replay against Derby County on January 16.

Austin's absence leaves Ralph Hasenhuttl short on attacking options, with Manolo Gabbiadini on the cusp of completing a move to Serie A side Sampdoria.

Previous Batshuayi to leave Valencia early amid Everton rum
Read
Batshuayi to leave Valencia early amid Everton rumours
Next Solskjaer confident of Pogba fitness before latest
Read
Solskjaer confident of Pogba fitness before latest United 'test'

Latest Stories